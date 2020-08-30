Boy, 8, Among 4 Shot in North Suburban Zion

Four people were shot, including an 8-year-old boy, Sunday in north suburban Zion.

Two people in a dark-colored SUV fired shots at a group of adults just before 1 a.m. outside a home in the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue, Zion police said. One of the bullets flew into the boy’s bedroom and hit him in the hand.

The boy’s family brought him to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, police said. He has since been treated and released.

Two 28-year-old men were shot in their abdomens, police said. Paramedics brought them to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where they were in “critical but stable” condition.

A third man, 38, was brought to Vista Medical Center East by a friend, police said. He had gunshot wounds to his shoulder and leg, and he has also been released from the hospital.

Officers found 27 total shell casings and two loaded handguns at the scene, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.