A boy was critically injured Thursday after being hit by an SUV in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, authorities said.

At around 6:35 p.m., a 7-year-old boy was struck by an SUV traveling at a "high rate of speed," according to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department. He was transported to Stroger Hospital and listed in critical, but stable condition.

Chicago police were investigating, fire officials said, but didn't provide additional information.