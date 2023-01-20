Boy, 7, Struck and Killed by School Bus in South Suburbs

A 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus Friday afternoon in south suburban Park Forest, authorities said.

At around 3:13 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Walnut Street where a boy had been hit by a bus. Family members were present on scene started lifesaving measures prior to the arrival of first responders, according to police.

The boy was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital where he was pronounced dead. At the time of the incident, the bus was transporting students from Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163.

The crash is under investigation by the Park Forest Police Department and Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call police at 708-748-1309.