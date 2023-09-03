Boy, 6, shot during gathering inside Washington Heights home

Chicago police were investigating after a 6-year-old boy was shot at a gathering on Sunday evening in the city's Washington Heights neighborhood, police said.

At around 5:26 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Racine, the 6-year-old victim was inside a home when he heard a loud noise from outside and noticed he had been shot in the thigh, police said. A family member took the boy to 87th Street and Aberdeen, where they were met by Chicago Fire Department paramedics.

The boy was taken to an area hospital and said to be in good condition on Sunday evening.

No arrests had been made as detectives continued to investigate.