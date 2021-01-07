Altgeld Gardens

Boy, 6, Dies in Altgeld Gardens Fire, Authorities Say

A 6-year-old boy died in a fire that also left four people displaced Wednesday in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side, police said.

The blaze erupted at a home about 9:45 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Evans Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Four other children in the home were not injured, according to police and Chicago fire officials.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the fatality.

Area Two detectives and the Office of Fire Investigation are investigating the cause of the fire.

