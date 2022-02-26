Round Lake Beach

Boy, 6, Beaten to Death in Round Lake Beach, Mother's Boyfriend Charged: Police

Getty Images

A 6-year-old boy died Friday from injuries he suffered at the hands of his mother’s boyfriend days earlier in Round Lake Beach, police say.

On Monday afternoon, Jayceon Wright was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville after his mother found him unresponsive at their home, Round Lake Beach police said.

Jayceon suffered significant head trauma and was pronounced dead four days later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Jayceon’s mother’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Tracy Thomas, was charged with counts of aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery after turning himself in to authorities on Thursday, according to police.

Officials said they expect Thomas to face additional charges.

Thomas was being held at the Lake County Jail without bail and is expected back in court March 17, police said.

