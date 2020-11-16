Boy shot

Boy, 5, Shot in Head Inside Home on Chicago's Far South Side

The shooting happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 115th Street in the Roseland neighborhood, according to police

A 5-year-old boy was said to be in critical condition Monday evening after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities reported.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 115th Street, the boy was sitting on a couch inside a living room when witnesses heard gunshots and discovered he had been shot in the head.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital and reported to be in critical condition, Chicago police officials said.

As of Monday evening, police had yet to release details about what led up to the incident.

