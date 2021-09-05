Boy, 4, Shot in the Head While Sleeping Dies 2 Days After Shooting: Chicago Police

The 4-year-old boy who was shot in the head while sleeping Friday night inside a home in the Woodlawn neighborhood has died, Chicago police confirmed Sunday.

The shooting was reported before 9 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South Ellis. Bullets were fired outside a residence and then went through a window, striking the boy in the head two times.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The child, identified as Mychal Moultry Jr., was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

Community activists, a non-profit and church have teamed up to offer a $9,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting.

Seven other children have been injured in shootings across the city this weekend, prompting outrage from residents.

"...We’re sick and tired everyday," said an activist with All Kids Matter. "We’re staking this hospital out night after night. All these children get shot throughout Chicago."

In one incident, two siblings were shot at a back to school event at a gas station Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

While police continue to investigate the shootings, community activist Andrew Holmes and others are calling on election officials to take action, as well as parents.

"if you know you got some children, some teenage, some grown adults, and they’re doing wrong on the streets then it's up to you to...step to them and put them in line," Holmes said.