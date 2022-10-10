A 3-year-old boy died Monday afternoon in north suburban Beach Park when a relative backing out a vehicle didn't notice the child and ran him over, according to sheriff's deputies.

At approximately 12 p.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 12700 block of West Beach Road in regard to a child who had been struck by a vehicle, deputies said in a news release.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they took over CPR, which had been started by family members. The boy was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan with "extremely critical injuries" and pronounced dead shortly after arrival, authorities said.

An initial police investigation revealed an adult family member was moving cars in the driveway, so other children could play basketball. As the driver was backing a vehicle up, the child rode his bicycle behind the vehicle, and the relative didn't see him, authorities said.

Police said the driver felt the vehicle strike something, stopped and found the boy underneath.

The incident is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.