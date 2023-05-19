Boy, 3, Critically Injured When 2 Vehicles Collide in McKinley Park

A 3-year-old boy was rushed to a Chicago hospital in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday afternoon in the city's McKinley Park neighborhood.

At around 4:33 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was driving an SUV southbound in the 3500 block of South Ashland when he struck a second vehicle as its driver was attempting to turn left onto 35th Street, Chicago police said. The 16-year-old driver of the first vehicle was taken into custody, but no citations had been issued as of Friday evening.

A 3-year-old boy riding in the second vehicle sustained a head injury and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. That vehicle's driver, a 43-year-old woman, wasn't injured, police said. A second passenger, a 42-year-old man was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Chicago Police Department Major Accidents Investigations Unit.