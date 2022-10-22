Boy, 16, Killed, 13-Year-Old Girl Injured in North Lawndale Shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting was reported before 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Fairfield. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the back and was pronounced dead from his injuries at the hospital, according to officials.

A 13-year-old girl was shot twice and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was reported to be in good condition.

It's unclear where specifically the victims were shot, but the playground outside the nearby Chalmers Elementary School was cordoned off while detectives focused on the area.

Further details have yet to be released.