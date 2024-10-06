Boy, 16, injured in Skokie shooting, police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot late Saturday in north suburban Skokie, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at around 9:03 p.m. in the area of Keating Avenue and Davis Street. Responding officers found a teen boy who had been shot and transported him to the hospital.
The victim was said to be in stable condition following the shooting, police stated. Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting wasn't a random act, but didn't provide additional details.
Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900 or submit a tip to the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline by calling 847-933-8477 or texting "Skokie" and your tip to 226787.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.