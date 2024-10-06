Boy, 16, injured in Skokie shooting, police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot late Saturday in north suburban Skokie, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 9:03 p.m. in the area of Keating Avenue and Davis Street. Responding officers found a teen boy who had been shot and transported him to the hospital.

The victim was said to be in stable condition following the shooting, police stated. Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting wasn't a random act, but didn't provide additional details.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900 or submit a tip to the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline by calling 847-933-8477 or texting "Skokie" and your tip to 226787.