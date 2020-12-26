Boy, 16, Charged in Connection With Fatal Bridgeport Carjacking

A 16-year-old boy is facing felony charges in connection with a fatal carjacking Monday in Bridgeport.

The teen is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, Chicago police said.

He is not yet facing charges in connection with the homicide, and the incident is still under investigation by detectives, police said.

Police said the teen was arrested about 11 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West 73rd Street, hours after the attack which took place about 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Union Avenue.

Shuai Guan, 33, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Surveillance video appears to show he was shot after refusing to give his car keys to robbers, police said.

Guan was getting out of his car when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside appeared to ask for his keys, police said. He called 911 and reported that he was being robbed.

While on the phone with 911, Guan walked away and was followed by two cars, police said. People inside the cars then opened fire at him.

Responding officers found Guan on the ground. He lived on the same block where he was shot, the medical examiner’s office said.