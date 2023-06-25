Boy, 15, shot and killed in Little Village

Chicago police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Little Village, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the 2200 block of South California. Police say the 15-year-old boy was near the sidewalk when he was approached by a white vehicle and someone inside fired shots.

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to a local hospital where he died. No one was in custody late Sunday as detectives continued to investigate.