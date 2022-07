A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday evening in suburban Glenview.

Just before 7 p.m., Ryan McDonagh was struck by a train at the Glen of North Glenview train station, 2301 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Glenview police will assist the Amtrak police in their investigation.