Boy, 15, Charged With Attempted Murder in Shooting of Rideshare Driver

A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting a ride-hailing driver in February on the West Side.

The teen, who wasn’t named because he’s charged as a minor, faces an attempted murder charge in the Feb. 21 incident, Chicago police said.

The driver was sitting in his parked car in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard at 11:25 p.m. when a group of five to six people fired shots, striking him in the face and shoulder, police said.

Paramedics took the driver, 46, to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.

The 15-year-old was arrested Monday in the 10000 block of South Union Ave, police said. He was expected to appear in juvenile court later Tuesday.

