A teenage boy was injured by gunfire Sunday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

The 14-year-old was standing in an alley about 2:55 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Francisco Avenue when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was hit in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.