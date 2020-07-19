Boy, 14, Shot in Gresham

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.

The 14-year-old was on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Green Street when someone approached with a handgun and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was hit in the upper right side of his back and his right shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.