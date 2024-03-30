Boy, 14, critically injured in Englewood shooting: police

A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded during a shooting on Saturday morning in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 11:25 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Stewart. The teenager was standing outside when he was approached by a man who produced a gun and shot the victim once in the chest, police said.

Paramedics rushed the teenager to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate on Saturday afternoon.