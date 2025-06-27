A 14-year-old boy and a second person were injured in a shooting on Thursday at Douglass Park on Chicago's West Side, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 7:03 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Sacramento Avenue. The victims were in a park when an unknown male offender approached and fired shots, striking both individuals, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the neck and taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The second victim, whose age is unknown, was shot in the back and also hospitalized in serious condition.

Footage captured by an NBC Chicago photographer at the scene showed a portion of the park, including a basketball court, cordoned off by crime scene tape.

The shooting remained under investigation by Area Four detectives late Thursday. One day earlier, three people were shot multiple times in an attack near Ogden Park in the city's Englewood neighborhood.