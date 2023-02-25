Boy, 13, Shot in Chicago's Rogers Park Neighborhood

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's Far North Side, according to fire officials.
The shooting was reported at around 3:41 p.m. in the area of North Greenwood Avenue and Jarvis Avenue. The male victim was shot in the leg and taken to a Chicago children's hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
As of Saturday evening, it remained unclear what led up to the shooting.
