Boy, 12, Rescued From Fox Lake Pond After Falling Through Ice

A firefighter dove into the pond and pulled the boy back to safety, authorities say

A 12-year-old boy was rescued by firefighters Wednesday after falling through ice into a pond in suburban Fox Lake.

Crews were called about 10:40 a.m. and found the boy about 30 feet from the shore in the ice-covered pond, according to Fox Lake Fire Protection District Lieutenant Jake Geist.

He had fallen through the ice and was standing in at least 3 feet of water, Geist said.

One firefighter dove into the pond, in the 200 block of South Illinois Route 59, and pulled the boy back to shore safely, Geist said.

The boy did not need to be taken to the hospital, he said.

