An 11-year-old boy was critically hurt when he was struck by a vehicle Saturday in South Deering on the Far South Side.

The boy was walking in the street about 2:30 p.m. when he was struck by the vehicle as it headed west in the 2500 block of East 130th Street, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.