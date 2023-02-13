Boy, 11, Accidentally Shot by 14-Year-Old in East Chicago, Indiana

Police in East Chicago, Indiana, on Monday apprehended a 14-year-old suspect who accidentally shot an 11-year-old boy inside a home, according to authorities.

At around 1:30 p.m., police were informed about a shooting that occurred in the 3900 block of Butternut Street. Officers who responded to the scene located the 11-year-old victim inside the residence, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a news release.

The boy was transported to a Chicago-area hospital in serious, but stable condition. The teenage suspect was medically cleared at an area hospital before being taken to the East Chicago Police Department.

A preliminary investigation showed that the shooting appeared to be accidental.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Investigators and crime scene technicians continued to remain on scene in the hours following the shooting.

Anyone with any information can call the Criminal Investigation Division at 219-391-8318 or the police department's anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.