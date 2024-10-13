Boy, 10, grazed by bullet at football practice in Grand Boulevard: report

A child was grazed by a bullet as his football team practiced in Grand Boulevard on Friday, according to a police report obtained by the Sun-Times.

The 10-year-old boy was grazed on his right shoulder in Robert Taylor Park in the first block of West 47th Street at 5:15 p.m., according to the police report. A man at the scene who identified himself to police as a football coach said he heard loud noises and gathered the kids in a nearby field house when the child said he was in pain and showed his injury.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Further investigation showed the shots had come from the 300 block of East 48th Street, where police found evidence that multiple “high-caliber rounds” were fired, the police report says.

No one is in custody.