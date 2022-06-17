Bourbonnais' Northfield Square Mall Evacuated After Shots Fired; No Injuries Reported

Several shots were fired at Bourbonnais' Northfield Square Mall Friday evening, prompting an evacuation of the mall, though no injuries were reported, according to police.

Bradley Police Chief Don Barber confirmed to NBC 5 that several shots were fired at the mall, resulting in "criminal damage only."

Police said no injuries were reported and there was no information released on a potential suspect.

Barber confirmed the mall was evacuated "per protocol." The mall could not immediately be reached for comment.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of the mall.

Shortly before the shooting, police had alerted residents that "no trespassing" signs had been posted "due to the numerous complaints about local 'car clubs' hanging out" at the mall and several nearby locations.

