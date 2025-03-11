Kankakee County

Bourbonnais apartments evacuated after crew hits gas line

By NBC Chicago Staff

A group of apartments in suburban Bourbonnais were evacuated Monday evening after a gas line was hit by workers.

According to the Bourbonnais Police Department, the line was hit on Plum Creek Drive Court, located on the west side of the suburban community.

Residents were evacuated from apartment buildings near the scene of the impacted line, and were transported to the Bourbonnais Municipal Center while firefighters responded to the scene, according to police.

Those residents were allowed to return to their homes, but crews remain on scene to continue repairs, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

