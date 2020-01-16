Bottled Blonde Suit Claims Noise Ordinance Violates Illinois Constitution

The owners of embattled River North bar and restaurant Bottled Blonde are suing the City of Chicago and asking a judge to declare the city’s noise ordinance unconstitutional.

The suit, filed Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court, claims the city’s Amplified Noise Ordinance is “unconstitutionally vague” and that using alleged violations of the ordinance as grounds for revoking Bottled Blonde’s liquor license violates due process protections under the Illinois constitution.

The city revoked the business’ liquor license in October 2019, but the Illinois Appellate Court ruled in November that Bottled Blonde could stay open while it appeals the decision.

In the suit, Bottled Blonde asks the court to declare the city’s noise ordinance unconstitutional and enter an injunction to stop city officials from revoking its license.

Representatives for the city’s Law Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the lawsuit Wednesday evening.

In 2017, the city moved to strip the Bottled Blonde of its liquor license after a host of alleged license violations and complaints from River North residents about loud music, unruly patrons and public urination and vomiting.

The city tried again to strip the liquor license in 2018, though a judge granted a stay that time that allowed the Bottled Blonde to remain open.

Bottled Blonde previously sued the city and then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel in May 2018 during earlier legal fights over the liquor license.