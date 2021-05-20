Botanical Gardens, Spring Blooms: Chicago's Best Spots to See Stunning Flowers

Chicago is in the heart of the spring season and there's still a chance to catch stunning flowers in full bloom across the area.

From tulips to pansies, various seasonal flowers are on display in gardens and fields within driving distance to the city.

Here's where to find springtime blossoms:

Chicago Botanic Gardens

The Chicago Botanic Gardens allow visitors to travel through the flowers and greenery, taking in the spring flowers currently in bloom. For a list of which plants can be seen during the season, click here.

Address: 1000 Lake Cook Road in Glencoe

Hours: Daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets: Free admission for members, $25 per car for non-members. To reserve a time slot, click here.

Wicker Park Community Garden

Maintained by Wicker Park Garden Club, the community gardens feature native plants to the Chicago area, as well as various wildlife over 10,000 square feet.

Address: 1425 N. Damen Ave. in Chicago

Hours: Daily

Tickets: Free admission

Garfield Park Conservatory

Chicago's Garfield Park Conservatory allows for guests to explore the 10 acres of grounds and attend spring flower shows on the weekends, which feature an array of seasonal blooms.

Address: 300 N. Central Park Ave. in Chicago

Hours: Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: Free admission. To reserve a time slot, click here.

Lurie Garden

Known as "Millennium Park's secret garden," Lurie Garden showcases cluster of colorful springtime plants and provides a breathtaking view of the Chicago skyline.

Address: 201 E. Randolph St. in Chicago

Hours: Daily

Tickets: Free admission

Garden of Phoenix

Just west of the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago has a breathtaking Japanese garden, featuring floral gardens and ornamental flowers, in Jackson Park. During certain times throughout the year, visitors will get a glimpse of the cherry blossom trees in full bloom.

Address: 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

Hours: Daily, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets: Free admission