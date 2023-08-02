Borussia Dortmund hosts soccer clinic for migrant, homeless youth in Chicago

Ahead of a highly anticipated international match between Chelsea F.C. and Borussia Dortmund (BVB) at Soldier Field, members from the German club partnered with a local organization to host a free clinic for kids.

BVB is on the final stop of its international summer tour. In addition to Chicago, the team recently played exhibitions in Las Vegas and San Diego.

In each city, the club has partnered with the nonprofit organization Street Soccer USA to work with local children on basic soccer skills.

"We partner with them because we believe in the power of sports. We think a sport should be free to play for everyone," said Julius Everke, BVB's country manager. "As you know, in the US, you have a pay to play system, which is uncommon for us in Germany. So, we want to support the local communities here through street soccer and give every child the opportunity to play."

Street Soccer USA operates in 12 cities, serving 10,000 children. In Chicago, they often work with kids experiencing homelessness, including those currently living in shelters.

"It has incredible social benefit," said Lawrence Cann, the founder and president of Street Soccer USA. "Kids that are in troubling circumstances have adverse experiences that can lead to long term problems. Sports offers a protective power against that. We build positive relationships, teach life skills and enjoy working together on a team."

More than two dozen children participated in Wednesday's clinic in Humboldt Park. In addition to training, they also received Dortmund kits.

German soccer star and 2014 World Cup Champion Roman Weidenfeller was among the coaching staff. He's now an ambassador for the club.

"Now I hope to give the children and kids something back and the community for a better future," said Weidenfeller. "And to bring the kids a little fun."

Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea will square off at Soldier Field on Wednesday night in a nationally-televised friendly. Chelsea will kick off their Premier League season next week, and Dortmund will begin Bundesliga play later this month.