Bond Set at $1M For 2 Charged in Connection With Oakbrook Center Mall Shooting

A judge Wednesday set bond for two men charged in connection with a shooting at the Oakbrook Center Mall just before Christmas Eve.

Steve Lane, 29, and Tyran Williams, 32, appeared for a bond hearing Wednesday morning where a judge set a $1 million bond with 10% applied for each man, according to officials.

Williams has been charged with five counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, officials said. Lane has been charged with one count of Aggravated Battery -- Discharge of a Firearm, four counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

“The allegations that these two men opened fire in a crowded mall of between fifteen to twenty thousand people, on one of the busiest shopping days of the year are evidence of an unconscionable degree of violence and a complete and utter disregard for public safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Lane is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Jan. 19, 2022 and Tyran Williams is slated to appear on Jan. 20, 2022.

Gunfire erupted during a shootout at the mall Thursday amid the last-minute holiday shopping rush.

An officer called for help at about 5:45 p.m. that day after two men began shooting at each other near the mall’s Ann Taylor store, Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger said.

Several suspects ran in to a nearby Nordstrom store after the shots were fired in an effort to get away, Kruger said.

Upon arrival, officers found four people struck by gunfire, including Williams who was shot four times, according to officials. Williams was subsequently taken to a hospital and placed into custody.

None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Williams and Lane were allegedly in a verbal altercation when both men pulled out handguns and began shooting at one another, according to officials. After Williams and four bystanders were shot, Lane allegedly fled the scene but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit in Nordstrom.

Police said two people were arrested at the mall that night, but continued searching for a third suspect in the days following.

Anyone who saw the shooting, or attempted to alert police officers or security guards about the suspects as they fled, is asked to email authorities at Police-TipLine@oak-brook.org.

The mall reopened Friday morning with what the police described as a “heavy police presence.”