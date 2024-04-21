Bomb threat leads to lockdown at Illinois Capitol

Illinois State Police and the Secretary of State’s police force initiated a lockdown at the capitol on Sunday after a bomb threat, officials said.
According to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office, the threat was called in Sunday afternoon, leading to a lockdown of the facility.
Police from both agencies conducted a sweep for explosives, but found no “credible” threat and business was allowed to continue just after 2 p.m., according to officials.
No other details were immediately made available.
