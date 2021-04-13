Bomb Squad Called for Live Grenade on West Side

The Chicago police bomb squad was on the scene of live grenade Tuesday morning in Austin on the West Side.

Police responded to a call of a suspicious package about 9:35 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The bomb squad later determined there was a live grenade inside a blue lunch bag, police spokeswoman Sally Bown said.

Surrounding streets were closed as police secured the grenade.

Last week, a World War II-era grenade was discovered in a park in north suburban Highland Park.