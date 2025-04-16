Bolingbrook

Police had visited home of slain Bolingbrook teen more than a dozen times

Tuesday's shooting was the second time in three months the home had been targeted by gunfire

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bolingbrook police were familiar with the home where a teen was shot and killed Tuesday, having been called to the residence more than a dozen times.

In an update provided to NBC Chicago on Wednesday, Bolingbrook police confirmed that they had been called to the home at least 14 times since 2023.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

One of those visits occurred on Jan. 15, when at approximately 6 a.m. multiple gunshots were fired at the exterior of the home. No one was struck, and police were continuing to investigate the shooting.

On Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m., police were called to the home for reports of gunfire, and when they arrived they found a 17-year-old who had been shot inside.

That teen was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting, and it is unclear if the two shootings were related. No suspects are in custody.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Bolingbrook
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us