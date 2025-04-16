Bolingbrook police were familiar with the home where a teen was shot and killed Tuesday, having been called to the residence more than a dozen times.

In an update provided to NBC Chicago on Wednesday, Bolingbrook police confirmed that they had been called to the home at least 14 times since 2023.

One of those visits occurred on Jan. 15, when at approximately 6 a.m. multiple gunshots were fired at the exterior of the home. No one was struck, and police were continuing to investigate the shooting.

On Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m., police were called to the home for reports of gunfire, and when they arrived they found a 17-year-old who had been shot inside.

That teen was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting, and it is unclear if the two shootings were related. No suspects are in custody.