Bolingbrook Police Department Temporarily Closes After ‘Unknown Poison' Liquid Turned In

The Bolingbrook Police Department has closed its lobby to the public after three people on Monday arrived at the police station and turned in a liquid substance which "allegedly contained an unknown poison," a press release from the department said early Tuesday.

According to Bolingbrook police, the incident occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. Monday, when one female and two males entered the station to turn in the unknown liquid. After further investigation, officials called the Bolingbrook Fire Department to respond to the scene.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the police department lobby has been closed and personnel that have had contact with the substance have been quarantined," the release reads. The release goes on to say that no one exposed to the substance has reported any symptoms or required medical treatment.

Officials say they are formulating plans to test the substance, and that this is believed to be an isolated incident with "no immediate danger to the public."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.