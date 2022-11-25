Bolingbrook Firefighters Rescue Driver After Car Ends Up in Lake

Firefighters in Bolingbrook rescued a woman who drove her car into a lake Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident unfolded at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the Whalon Lake boat ramp. Multiple witnesses told NBC 5 they were at the lake when they saw a woman drive into the water. They then called 911 as the vehicle started to sink.

The driver was eventually able to get out of the car through the truck and was pulled from the water by first responders, authorities said. She was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It remains unclear what caused the woman to drive into the water.