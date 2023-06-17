This Chicago suburb is among Fortune's ‘Best Places to Live for Families'

Bolingbrook has made Fortune's list of the "50 Best Places to Live for Families" in the U.S., according to newly-released rankings.

The suburb of around 75,000 residents came in at 48th out of 50, particularly due to its above-average rated public schools as well as amenities such as numerous woodlands, the state's only only indoor-outdoor water park and the Illinois Aviation Museum.

In all, 1,900 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages and townships across the country were considered by the business magazine, with the ranking especially taking into account multigenerational families - those raising their own children and taking care of their parents as well. Out of all communities, one was chosen from each state, based on additional criteria such as education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability.

Socioeconomic, religious, ethnic and racial diversity were taken into account also - as part of Fortune's priority to highlight diverse neighborhoods. Magazine staff compared the racial breakdown of each community against state benchmarks, eliminating any that was 75% less diverse than the state medians, according to the rankings.