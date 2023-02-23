Bold ‘Now Hiring' Sign at Ohio Pizzeria Goes Viral

A "now hiring" sign outside a pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio has attracted attention for its bold phrasing in a search for new employees.

The sign outside Santino's Pizzeria reads "Now Hiring Non-Stupid People", and was put up a few months ago as the restaurant was looking to get creative in their efforts to add to their staff, according to NBC Indianapolis affiliate WTHR.

Although the sign was up for several months, it didn't attract viral attention until this past week when a post on social media began to widely circulate.

WTHR reported that the pizzeria's manager, Heather Stockton, said that phone calls were ringing in constantly, mostly of customers voicing their support for the sign.

Stockton told local news outlet 10TV the sign was meant to be a joke, with the pizzeria taking a humorous approach to having problems finding employees that will stick around for more than training.

"Nothing serious, it was just more of the fact, we kept having an applicant, we'd train them and they'd just walk out," Stockton said.

Stockton added that one employee had brought a nerf gun in with another employee, and is searching for workers who are "just reliable, on time, just, don't come to work in like sandals."

Santino's Pizzeria is located in southwest Columbus, approximately 12 miles southwest of The Ohio State University's campus.