Bojangles, a popular fast food chain in the southeastern U.S. known for serving Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits, is expanding into the Chicago area.

The North Carolina-based company announced Monday it entered into a multi-unit franchise development agreement with new franchisee Ron Harper of RMS Family Restaurants, LLC to bring three locations to the Chicago market over the next three years, according to a news release from the company.

Bojangles has more than 800 locations, mainly in the Southeast, but is also branching into other regions of the country, including Dallas, Texas, Baltimore, Maryland and central Florida. While its signature item is fried chicken, the chain offers breakfast and has a host of other fan-favorite offerings, including Legendary Iced Sweet Tea and Bo-Berry Biscuits.

"“There’s certainly a desire for chicken concepts in Chicago, and we recognize that Bojangles offers an opportunity that truly stands out among its competitors," Harper said in a statement, in part.

It remains unclear where the Chicago-area restaurants will be located, but the company did divulge they will be situated in "suburban areas."