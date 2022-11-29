Boiler Room in Logan Square Closes After More Than a Decade in Business

After 12 years in business near the California Blue Line station in Logan Square, local pizza and beer spot The Boiler Room has permanently closed.

Images on social media showed a sign announcing the permanent closure of a Logan Square staple of the past decade.

Initially, the restaurant announced they would be closed from Thanksgiving through Sunday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Wednesday, Nov. 23 was the final day of business for The Boiler Room.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Boiler Room was perhaps best known for its iconic "PB&J" deal, offering a slice of any pizza, a 16 oz. can of Pabst Blue Ribbon and a shot of Jameson whiskey for $12.50.

In addition to pizzas, beer and cocktails, The Boiler Room also offered desserts, salads and appetizers consisting of standard bar fare.

More details surrounding the cause for the restaurant's closure are currently unknown.