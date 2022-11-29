Logan Square

Boiler Room in Logan Square Closes After More Than a Decade in Business

The restaurant operated at 2210 N. California Avenue and had been open since 2010

After 12 years in business near the California Blue Line station in Logan Square, local pizza and beer spot The Boiler Room has permanently closed.

Images on social media showed a sign announcing the permanent closure of a Logan Square staple of the past decade.

Initially, the restaurant announced they would be closed from Thanksgiving through Sunday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Wednesday, Nov. 23 was the final day of business for The Boiler Room.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Boiler Room was perhaps best known for its iconic "PB&J" deal, offering a slice of any pizza, a 16 oz. can of Pabst Blue Ribbon and a shot of Jameson whiskey for $12.50.

In addition to pizzas, beer and cocktails, The Boiler Room also offered desserts, salads and appetizers consisting of standard bar fare.

More details surrounding the cause for the restaurant's closure are currently unknown.

This article tagged under:

Logan SquareNorth Side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us