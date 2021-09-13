Boil Order Remains in Effect For Plainfield Residents

Thousands of kids remained out of the classroom Monday in Plainfield after village officials issued a boil order last Friday.

The village of Plainfield’s water supply tested positive for E. coli, according to a press release from the village.

A routine weekly sampling came back positive for E. coli on Friday. The sample was from last Wednesday, according to the village.

Plainfield School District 202 closed 17 of its 32 schools that are supplied with water from the village, according to Tom Hernandez, the district’s community relations director.

"For us, it’s not just as simple as bringing in bottled water or asking kids to bring in their own food, their own snacks," said Hernandez.

Plainfield School District 202 is the fifth largest school district in Illinois, according to Hernandez.

Students who attend the affected schools are e-learning at home until the village lifts the boil order.

As of Monday afternoon, the village was awaiting Sunday water samples.

The village says 40 samples from Saturday tested negative for E. coli.

Meanwhile, some stores are running low on water. They’ve placed limitations on water purchases for each customer.