Boil order remains in effect for Skokie after water main break Friday

A boil order in Skokie remains in effect Saturday after a water main break forced the closures of numerous schools and businesses while leaving many residents without water supply.

Skokie officials said Saturday morning that while water pressure would increase throughout the day, a boil order remained in effect for residents.

Westfield Old Orchard Mall, which was closed Friday due to the main break, will be open at normal hours Saturday, though the hours of individual businesses may vary.

Skokie officials said Friday evening crews were continuing to repair the impacted water main, and will begin restoring water pressure to the system once complete. The break also affected Evanston and Morton Grove residents.

"We are hopeful that water service will be restored overnight," officials said.

Here's what to know:

What to do during a boil order

"Do not drink tap water without first boiling it," the alert stated, adding that "some community members in Skokie have reported very low water pressure or no water supply."

Here's what the village suggested residents do:

Bring all water to a boil

Let it boil for five minutes

Let it cool before using

Use bottled water where possible

"Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice," the village said.

Evanston officials noted you should "boil your tap water even if you filter it."

"Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering. Consider a sponge bath for babies to reduce the chance of them swallowing water," the city said in its alert.

Where is the water main break and what areas are impacted?

The break occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. Friday at East Prairie Road and Emerson Street.

Multiple road closures were in place, including closures at McCormick from Dempster to Golf, and East Prairie from Church to Golf.

"Avoid the area," Skokie officials said.

Evanston officials released the following map for impacted areas:

Other impacts

Endeavor Health noted that its Skokie and Evanston locations were impacted by the water main break, leading them to cancel all appointments for Friday.

"The safety and quality of care for our patients remain our top priorities. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding," the hospital group said in a message on its website.

The Evanston locations impacted include: