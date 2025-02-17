Skokie officials on Sunday lifted a boil order that was enacted two days earlier following a massive water main break in the northern suburb.

In an update at around 6:45 p.m., the village said community members and businesses can now use tap water for daily drinking, cooking and hygiene - without the need for boiling.

"Thorough testing has confirmed that Skokie tap water meets all Illinois EPA water quality standards and is safe to drink and use as normal without any additional precautions," the update read, in part.

Earlier in the day, officials revealed what they believe caused the water main break.

According to the village, it is believed that a fitting cap on a major water main failed this week, causing a massive rupture that also impacted residents in nearby Morton Grove and Evanston.

Westfield Old Orchard Mall and several area schools closed Friday due to a water main break in Skokie. NBC Chicago's JC Navarrete reports.

“Crews have determined that a fitting cap on a major water transmission main serving Skokie failed. An updated component has been sourced and is now being installed,” officials said in a statement.

According to Skokie officials, it is not believed the failure was caused by any construction in the area, and work to replace the cap continued this weekend. Along with a boil order in Skokie, one was also implemented for a portion of northern Evanston. That order, however, was lifted on Saturday.

The massive water main break closed schools, shut down shopping centers, flooded garages, and impacted more than 64,000 residents on Friday.

The impacted line was 36 inches in diameter, according to officials. A leak was first observed near Emerson and East Prairie Road Friday morning, with the main transmission line rupturing later in the morning.

Dramatic images showed water flooding the intersection and spilling into nearby buildings.