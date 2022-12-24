Boil Order Issued in Suburban Bellwood After Water Main Break

A suburban village has issued a boil order for residents after a water main break occurred early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to officials in Bellwood, a west-suburban community with more than 18,000 residents, the break occurred due to extreme cold in the area on Saturday morning. It is unclear how many residents lost water service at this time.

Crews spent Saturday morning searching for the source of the break, but as a precaution, residents are being asked to boil water prior to use for drinking or cooking.

It is unclear how long repairs will take once the break is found, and village officials say they will share real-time updates via email and social media channels.