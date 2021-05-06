Boil Order Issued After Power Outage at Roseland Pumping Station

A boil order is in effect in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood after a power outage at the Roseland Pumping Station, officials announced Thursday.

Officials with Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications are expected to address the issue during a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Further information on what caused the outage or how long the order would remain in effect was not immediately released.

The Roseland Pumping Station is located at 351 W. 104th Street and serves the Roseland area.

It is one of 12 such pumping stations in Chicago, which provide water pressure to businesses, residents and fire systems throughout the city, according to the University of Illinois Chicago.