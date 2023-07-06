Boil order continues in parts of Illinois' Lake County, could last through weekend

A precautionary boil order remains in effect for residents in several Lake County communities after dramatic drops in water pressure over the Fourth of July weekend, and normal service may not resume until this weekend.

According to officials with Lake County and with Aqua Illinois, those orders remain in effect for some residents of Forest Lake, Hawthorn Woods and Kildeer. Residents in the Glennshire subdivision are also under the boil order.

In a statement, Aqua Illinois cited drought conditions, breaks and leaks in water mains, and increased holiday demand made it difficult for the system to regain water pressure.

In an update Thursday, officials with Aqua said that they anticipate that the boil order will remain in effect through the weekend, but they are making progress toward restoring normal service.

The company says that they “need water reserves to continue to increase” before they can safely test whether new pipes and main repairs have worked.

Water conservation measures are still in place, with the company asking customers not to water their lawns until futher notice.

There are no signs of water quality impairment, but the boil order will remain in effect.

Systems for Aqua saw a drop in water pressure beginning on Sunday, according to officials. A precautionary boil order was issued at that point, and the search began for the cause of the issues.

Workers found leaks in commercial properties on Monday, but other leaks began to occur, which did not allow the system to repressurize properly, according to Aqua.

Customer water usage on Tuesday exacerbated that situation, and wells on the system could not make up for the demands for water.

As a result, the boil order remains in effect. Officials say water should be boiled for five minutes before using it. Bottled or boiled water can be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

Tap water can still be used for bathing or showering, as well as household cleaning.

Bottled water is being made available to Aqua customers at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic center this week.