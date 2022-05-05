Boeing to Move Its Headquarters Out of Chicago, Company Announces

Boeing is moving its headquarters out of Chicago, the company announced Thursday.

The aerospace giant will instead make Arlington, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C., home to its global headquarters as well as a new research and technology hub that aims "to harness and attract engineering and technical capabilities."

“We are excited to build on our foundation here in Northern Virginia," Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said in a statement. "The region makes strategic sense for our global headquarters given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders, and its access to world-class engineering and technical talent."

Boeing said it plans to "maintain a significant presence at its Chicago location and surrounding region."

“We greatly appreciate our continuing relationships in Chicago and throughout Illinois," Calhoun said. "We look forward to maintaining a strong presence in the city and the state."

The move was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday..

Boeing first moved its headquarters to Chicago from Seattle in 2001. Since then, it has been located at 100 N. Riverside Plaza in the city.

News of the move out of Chicago comes just days after Boeing reported it lost $1.2 billion in the first quarter as it took large write-downs and lost money in both its civilian-airplane and defense businesses.

In a memo to employees, CEO David Calhoun said at the time Boeing was taking steps to improve long-term performance.

“We are a long-cycle business, and the success of our efforts will be measured over years and decades, not quarters,” he said.