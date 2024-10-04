Bodycam video shows rifle-wielding suspect fatally shot by police in Kendall County

Authorities in suburban Kendall County on Friday released body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man before leading police on a chase and opening fire toward officers, law enforcement said.

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office and Plano Police Department jointly released 911 calls and segments of officer body camera video from the series of incidents that occurred on Sept. 27. The 6 minute and 44 seconds of video and audio clips contains portions of two 911 calls, including one from Russell Novak, who placed a call at 6:39 p.m. to report a possible home invasion in the 3800 block of Pratt Court.

Novak tells a dispatcher some of his guns were missing, and he observed signs of forced entry at his residence. Just as the dispatcher explains that officers will be responding, Novak starts screaming and the line goes silent. Around the same time, another person called 911 and reported shots fired in the area.

Video then shows the vantage point of the first Plano police officer who responded to the 911 call for a possible home invasion. As he approaches the residence, a vehicle starts to back out of the garage, prompting the officer to yell, "Hey police, stop! Stop!"

Footage then shows the suspect leading officers on a chase, which continued through Yorkville and Oswego before ending in Aurora. The pursuit later ends near the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Eola Road, where the suspect exits the vehicle brandishing a rifle, video shows. The suspect begins to point the gun at responding officers, prompting officers to start shooting and fire approximately a dozen rounds.

The gunman appears to fire at least one shot at police.

The suspect, having sustained an apparent gunshot wound, falls to the ground, as seen in footage. He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The suspect had yet to be identified by authorities as of Friday evening.

A Kendall County Sheriff's Deputy and Plano police officer both discharged their weapons, authorities said.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Taskforce, authorities said.