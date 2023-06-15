Bodycam footage of man being fatally shot by Des Plaines police released

Bodycam footage of a man being fatally shot by a Des Plaines police officer last month while wielding an axe was released on Thursday by the Des Plaines Police Department alongside audio from 911 calls around the time of the incident.

Police were initially told the man that was shot, 55-year-old Scott MacDonald, was having a mental breakdown at a residence in the 1400 block of Thatcher Street, with audio from the 911 call indicating that MacDonald was under the influence of drugs and was breaking objects.

Bodycam footage from the May 24 incident shows MacDonald holding an axe as he approached four responding officers in a hallway of the residence.

Police said they gave verbal commands to MacDonald to drop the axe, with the officer closest to MacDonald opening fire, striking him.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office along with the Major Case Assistance Team are investigating the shooting.

The officer who fatally shot MacDonald has been with the department since February 2021, and has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

There is currently no further information.