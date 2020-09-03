Monroe Harbor

Body Recovered From Monroe Harbor Four Days Into Search For Missing Boater

The body is believed to be that of a 32-year-old man who fell off a boat Sunday evening in the harbor near the 400 block of East Monroe Street, police said. He went underwater and never resurfaced.

By Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire

Four days into their search, divers found the body of a man in his 30s about 6 a.m. in the harbor, according to Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown.

The body was awaiting transport to the Cook County medical examiner’s office for identification, Bown said.

Two other people have died this year in Monroe Harbor.

Last week, Carlton Hughes drowned in Monroe Harbor after going in the water near the Museum Campus. The 41-year-old Gresham resident died a day later at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

On July 7, Ameera Muhammad, 24, of Bronzeville died after swimming in the harbor during bad weather, officials said

In 2020, at least 40 people have drowned in Lake Michigan, according to the Great Lake Surf Rescue Project, which tracks drownings.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

